TOKYO -- Nintendo announced on Thursday that its net income for the April-June period rose 52% from the same period last year to 185 billion yen ($1.2 billion), marking a record high for the quarter.

Launching The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom -- the 20th main installment in the series for the action adventure game The Legend of Zelda -- for its Switch console in May, the game developer enjoyed record-breaking popularity, selling 10 million units within three days of its launch in Japan.