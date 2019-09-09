Nissan CEO Saikawa resigns amid compensation probe

TOKYO -- Nissan Motor announced Monday that Chief Operating Officer Yasuhiro Yamauchi will become interim chief executive officer on Sept. 16, replacing Hiroto Saikawa, amid mounting scrutiny of improperly inflated compensation.

Yamauchi will stay as the interim chief until the end of October. The nomination committee will discuss later who will take over the top job.

Saikawa has been facing pressure to resign inside and outside of the Japanese automaker, as he was a fierce critic of ousted Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who was arrested for allegedly understating his compensation.

Greg Kelly, who was close to Ghosn, said in an interview that Saikawa received an extra 47 million yen ($443,000) in 2013 by changing the date at which his stock appreciation rights were calculated.

Saikawa has announced his intention to resign after acknowledging that he received inappropriately inflated remuneration.