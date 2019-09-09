ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Nissan-Renault alliance

Nissan CEO Saikawa resigns amid compensation probe

COO Yamauchi to take top post as interim chief

ERI SUGIURA and WATARU SUZUKI, Nikkei staff writers

TOKYO -- Nissan Motor announced Monday that Chief Operating Officer Yasuhiro Yamauchi will become interim chief executive officer on Sept. 16, replacing Hiroto Saikawa, amid mounting scrutiny of improperly inflated compensation. 

Yamauchi will stay as the interim chief until the end of October. The nomination committee will discuss later who will take over the top job. 

Saikawa has been facing pressure to resign inside and outside of the Japanese automaker, as he was a fierce critic of ousted Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who was arrested for allegedly understating his compensation. 

Greg Kelly, who was close to Ghosn, said in an interview that Saikawa received an extra 47 million yen ($443,000) in 2013 by changing the date at which his stock appreciation rights were calculated. 

Saikawa has announced his intention to resign after acknowledging that he received inappropriately inflated remuneration.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends June 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media