Nissan CEO Saikawa suspected of padding pay by $440,000

TOKYO -- Nissan Motor CEO Hiroto Saikawa is under suspicions that he improperly added 47 million yen ($443,000) to his compensation by tweaking the terms of a performance-based bonus, according to an internal investigation by the Japanese automaker.

The issue laid out in a report to Nissan's auditing committee on Wednesday relates to stock appreciation rights, an incentive plan linked to the share price. In May 2013, the company apparently let Saikawa push back the predetermined payout date for this bonus by a week to capture a rise in the stock.

This might have run counter to internal company rules, according to the report.

Saikawa said on Thursday that he and several other directors had left the matter entirely up to former Nissan representative director Greg Kelly and the company's secretariat. Acknowledging misconduct but denying his own involvement, Saikawa said after a board meeting that he would "repay any money that needs to be repaid to the company."

The CEO said that the director remuneration scheme is a legacy of the era of ousted Chairman Carlos Ghosn. "The scheme itself needs to be reviewed and I am deeply sorry for the suspicion," he added.

The automaker began the probe in response to a magazine interview with Kelly in June, in which the allegations were first aired.

Kelly was arrested last year, at the same time as Ghosn, on accusations of helping the then-chairman understate his remuneration. The compensation issues, cited in the eventual ouster of both from Nissan's leadership, included alleged concealment of a stock appreciation rights plan.