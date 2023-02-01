ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Nissan-Renault alliance

Nissan-Renault alliance changes lanes as roles reverse

After rescuing Japanese partner, French automaker now in need of boost

The Renault City K-ZE electric car at the Shanghai auto show in 2019. The automaker seeks to launch an EV unit as early as this year.   © Reuters
SOTARO YUMAE, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Over two decades since Renault rescued an ailing Nissan Motor, the alliance's power dynamic has reversed as the Japanese automaker regained its footing while the French partner struggled to cope with a changing market environment.

Reflecting this change, the automakers announced a deal Monday to rework their alliance, including a reduction of Renault's stake in Nissan to 15% to match Nissan's in Renault. Now equal partners, the two carmakers will face the challenge of building back a global market presence. 

