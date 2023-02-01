Nissan-Renault alliance changes lanes as roles reverse

TOKYO -- Over two decades since Renault rescued an ailing Nissan Motor, the alliance's power dynamic has reversed as the Japanese automaker regained its footing while the French partner struggled to cope with a changing market environment.

Reflecting this change, the automakers announced a deal Monday to rework their alliance, including a reduction of Renault's stake in Nissan to 15% to match Nissan's in Renault. Now equal partners, the two carmakers will face the challenge of building back a global market presence.