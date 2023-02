TOKYO -- Nissan Motor and Renault will now take on the ever-stormy auto industry as equals, balancing out a 24-year-old capital relationship in which the French automaker owns 43% of its Japanese partner and Nissan holds a 15% stake in the French company.

Nissan has grown increasingly uncomfortable with the arrangement, which gave Renault voting rights in Japan but left it with no say in how Renault was run.