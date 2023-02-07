Nissan-Renault's reworked alliance: 4 things to know

TOKYO -- When Nissan Motor and Renault announced their revamped alliance on Monday with a list of potential joint projects on electric vehicles and in emerging markets, their chiefs radiated an air of exhilaration as they touted the "transformation" of their 24-year-old partnership.

This followed monthslong discussions in which the two major carmakers, along with their third member, Mitsubishi Motors, worked to ease Nissan's misgivings over the unequal capital relationship with its French counterpart, rebuilding the alliance for an era of intense competition in the auto industry.