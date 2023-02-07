ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Nissan-Renault alliance

Nissan-Renault's reworked alliance: 4 things to know

Each side must 'do their job' for alliance to succeed in EVs, new markets

The renewed alliance between Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi Motors left unanswered questions over its effect on each member's strategy, and how they will benefit from the partnership.   © Reuters
SAYUMI TAKE, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- When Nissan Motor and Renault announced their revamped alliance on Monday with a list of potential joint projects on electric vehicles and in emerging markets, their chiefs radiated an air of exhilaration as they touted the "transformation" of their 24-year-old partnership.

This followed monthslong discussions in which the two major carmakers, along with their third member, Mitsubishi Motors, worked to ease Nissan's misgivings over the unequal capital relationship with its French counterpart, rebuilding the alliance for an era of intense competition in the auto industry.

Read Next

Latest On Nissan-Renault alliance

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close