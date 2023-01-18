Nissan, Renault take 'big step forward' with proposed patent compromise

TOKYO -- Negotiations to reshape the alliance between Nissan Motor and Renault are set to move ahead under a proposal by the French automaker on intellectual property, a major sticking point in their monthslong impasse.

The potential compromise would restrict the use of joint intellectual property in cutting-edge fields, such as electric vehicles and self-driving technology, by Renault's new EV unit, Nikkei learned on Tuesday. Nissan executives including CEO Makoto Uchida outlined Renault's proposal to outside directors on Monday.