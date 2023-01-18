ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Nissan-Renault alliance

Nissan, Renault take 'big step forward' with proposed patent compromise

France also signals support for balancing ownership in auto alliance

Japan's Nissan Motor and France's Renault are in talks to reshape their alliance.   © Reuters
KENYA AKAMA and SOTARO YUMAE, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Negotiations to reshape the alliance between Nissan Motor and Renault are set to move ahead under a proposal by the French automaker on intellectual property, a major sticking point in their monthslong impasse.

The potential compromise would restrict the use of joint intellectual property in cutting-edge fields, such as electric vehicles and self-driving technology, by Renault's new EV unit, Nikkei learned on Tuesday. Nissan executives including CEO Makoto Uchida outlined Renault's proposal to outside directors on Monday.

