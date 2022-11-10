Nissan-Renault talks bog down on intellectual property concerns

TOKYO -- Nissan Motor and Renault are not expected to reach an agreement by mid-November as hoped on reshaping their alliance, with questions lingering over Nissan's intellectual property and the French government's stance.

"It is common sense in business to have discussions about intellectual property with your partners," Nissan President and CEO Makoto Uchida said Wednesday while announcing April-September financial results. "I don't think we have different views [from Renault] on intellectual property," he said.