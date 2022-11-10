ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Nissan-Renault alliance

Nissan-Renault talks bog down on intellectual property concerns

Partners likely to miss mid-November target to renegotiate alliance

Japan's Nissan Motor and France's Renault formed an automaking alliance in 1999, which has since expanded to include Mitsubishi Motors. (Photo by Kei Higuchi)
KENYA AKAMA and NAOSHIGE SHIMIZU, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Nissan Motor and Renault are not expected to reach an agreement by mid-November as hoped on reshaping their alliance, with questions lingering over Nissan's intellectual property and the French government's stance.

"It is common sense in business to have discussions about intellectual property with your partners," Nissan President and CEO Makoto Uchida said Wednesday while announcing April-September financial results. "I don't think we have different views [from Renault] on intellectual property," he said.

