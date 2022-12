TOKYO -- Negotiations to reshape the alliance between Nissan Motor and its French partner Renault are now likely to continue into next year after the two sides missed yet another target date over disagreements regarding intellectual property.

Hoping to finalize and unveil a new deal early this month, Nissan and Renault had even discreetly secured a venue in London for a formal announcement on Wednesday. But "there are many details that haven't been clarified," a Nissan executive said this month.