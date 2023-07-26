Nissan agrees to invest up to $660m in Renault's new EV maker

TOKYO -- Nissan Motor and Renault announced on Wednesday that they have signed a final agreement over the review of their capital relationship. Renault's stake in Nissan will be reduced to 15% from 43%, the same level as Nissan's stake in the French automaker. Nissan has also decided to invest up to 600 million euros ($660 million) in a new electric vehicle company to be established by Renault.

The two companies had agreed to review their capital relationship in February, but the process fell behind schedule. The new relationship aims to respond to changes in the structure of the industry, with EVs as the centerpiece of the alliance.