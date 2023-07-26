ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Nissan-Renault alliance

Nissan agrees to invest up to $660m in Renault's new EV maker

Companies finalize revisions to capital relationship after delayed negotiations

Renault's stake in Nissan will be reduced to 15% from 43%, equal to Nissan's stake in the French automaker.
AZUSA KAWAKAMI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Nissan Motor and Renault announced on Wednesday that they have signed a final agreement over the review of their capital relationship. Renault's stake in Nissan will be reduced to 15% from 43%, the same level as Nissan's stake in the French automaker. Nissan has also decided to invest up to 600 million euros ($660 million) in a new electric vehicle company to be established by Renault.

The two companies had agreed to review their capital relationship in February, but the process fell behind schedule. The new relationship aims to respond to changes in the structure of the industry, with EVs as the centerpiece of the alliance.

Read Next

Latest On Nissan-Renault alliance

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more