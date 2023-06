TOKYO -- Nissan Motor and French automaker Renault are still unable to finalize the terms of their new capital relationship, originally set to be completed by the end of March, as management turmoil on the Japanese side stalls progress.

The two companies are trying to equalize their stakes in each other at 15%. In an unusual development, Nissan's management makeup for fiscal 2023 won't be announced until sometime after a general shareholders' meeting on Tuesday.