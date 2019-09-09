Nissan's Saikawa resigns over padded compensation

TOKYO -- Nissan Motor CEO Hiroto Saikawa will step down Sept. 16, the automaker said Monday, amid mounting scrutiny of receiving an improperly inflated bonus. The announcement came only a few days after he admitted that the payment took place.

Chief Operating Officer Yasuhiro Yamauchi will become acting CEO until the nominating committee selects a permanent replacement from a shortlist of 10 candidates by the end of October.

Nissan's board of directors accepted the resignation at a Monday meeting. "Various issues have surfaced, and a substitution was appropriate in light of the role of leadership," said Yasushi Kimura, who chairs the board.

"I've arrived at a juncture, in a sense," Saikawa said. "Although the timing was a bit premature, the board debated and decided on my resignation," he said.

The embattled Japanese automaker's fate looks grimmer as it already struggles with declining global sales and will cut its payroll 12,500 by March 2023. The future of its alliance with French carmaker Renault and Mitsubishi Motors remains uncertain after the arrest of since-ousted Chairman Carlos Ghosn last November.

In a news conference, Saikawa apologized for leaving behind a mountain of unresolved issues. "Thank you and please forgive me for passing on the baton halfway through," he said.

Nissan's nominating committee has looked at about 100 potential successors to Saikawa since July, whittling down the candidates to 10. The next CEO should be able to "display leadership, be able to convince a multitude of people, be knowledgeable about the global auto industry, and have a deep understanding and interest in the alliance with Renault and Mitsubishi," said Masakazu Toyoda, who chairs the nominating committee.

Saikawa got an extra 47 million yen ($443,000) in 2013 through a recalculation involving the performance-based incentive plan that awards executives bonuses based on how much the company's stock price has increased over a certain period, an internal investigation found. Greg Kelly, a former representative director who was close to Ghosn, revealed the scandal in a June magazine interview.

"This was not illegal," Kimura said, but "from a corporate governance standpoint it must be seriously considered."

Saikawa said in Monday's news conference that the impropriety was "absolutely not intentional." He had faced internal and external pressure to leave, particularly as a harsh critic of Ghosn over compensation.