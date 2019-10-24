Renault Samsung ready to slash South Korea production by 50%

SEOUL -- Renault Samsung Motors is prepared to cut output by half after one of its biggest contracts with Nissan Motor expires, forcing the automaker to consider additional cuts to its work force.

The Renault affiliate operates its sole factory in Busan, South Korea. It used to produce about 100,000 Nissan Rogues a year, but the Japanese automaker plans to discontinue the contract as early as this year as part of its streamlining efforts.

Renault Samsung had been in negotiations with Renault to find replacement models to produce. Nissan's Qashqai sport utility vehicle was a top candidate, but Renault Samsung had informed its suppliers by Wednesday that the plan had fallen through, according to a source.

Renault Samsung continues to press Renault for a contract. But the outlook is murky, since Renault is hesitant to entrust production to the Busan plant, where unionized workers have staged strikes.

Without a replacement to the Rogue, output at Renault Samsung could sink to half the 210,000 units it produced in 2018.

The Busan plant has already decreased output by 25% this month as Rogue production tapers off. With no concrete plans for next year, it could be forced to pursue such measures as a voluntary retirement program.

Renault Samsung has produced mainly sedans and SUVs for the South Korean market. But sales have struggled due to stiff competition from Hyundai Motor and others, and it has been relying on contracts from Renault and its alliance partner Nissan to maintain its workforce.