Nissan-Renault alliance

Renault to replace Bollore as CEO due to Ghosn ties

Relationship with disgraced executive seen as setback for Nissan alliance

TOGO SHIRAISHI, Nikkei staff writer
Jean-Dominique Senard, left, and Thierry Bollore at a Renault board in January.   © Reuters

PARIS -- Renault is planning to replace CEO Thierry Bollore amid concerns that the executive's close ties to Carlos Ghosn could hinder the French automaker's alliance with Nissan Motor.

Both Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard and the French government, the automaker's top shareholder, support the switch, French newspaper Le Figaro reported Tuesday. The issue may be raised at a board meeting on Oct. 18.

Renault is expected to soon  start a full-fledged search for a successor. It will look both inside and outside the company, though the search will likely focus on French candidates, given the automaker is one of France's most important businesses.

Bollore will likely be unable to fight his ousting that is supported by the French government.

Hand-picked by Ghosn as his successor, Bollore was promoted last year to the No. 2 post of chief operating officer. He was appointed CEO in January 2019, after Ghosn's arrest and ouster over a compensation scandal, but both Renault and Nissan saw him as too close to the disgraced former alliance chief. Bollore also was personally on bad terms with some Nissan executives.

Senard sees a change in management at Renault as necessary to strengthen the Japanese-French alliance, and is believed to have the French government's approval.

Nissan reshuffled its own management Tuesday, naming Senior Vice President Makoto Uchida, head of China operations, as its next CEO.

NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media