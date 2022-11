TOKYO --Renault may transfer a portion of its stake in Nissan Motor to a trust to match Nissan's holdings in Renault, Nikkei has learned, as part of a plan by the two automakers to rebalance their alliance under more equitable terms.

Renault currently owns 43% of Nissan, while Nissan owns 15% of Renault. The proposal would have Renault transfer a 28% stake to a trust and relinquish voting rights associated with those shares, essentially leaving a voting stake of 15%.