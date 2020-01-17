ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
Nissan's Ghosn crisis

Carlos Ghosn intimates Japanese collaborators aided his escape

Former Nissan chairman tells Paris Match magazine that he had 'local complicity'

Nikkei staff writers
Carlos Ghosn told a French magazine the theory that the Japanese government looked the other way as he dashed out of the country "doesn't hold water."   © Reuters

TOKYO -- Carlos Ghosn, the former Nissan Motor chairman-turned-fugitive, strongly implied to French media that Japanese people aided his epic escape.

Ghosn made the comment in an interview with the magazine Paris Match that was published on Thursday.

To the question, "Were there Japanese among those who helped you?" Ghosn replied, "If you think you can get out of this country without a minimum of local complicity, you are deluding yourself."

Though there have been news reports of possible Japanese collaborators, it is likely that the Paris Match interview is the first time Ghosn himself has acknowledged that he did receive help.

The once highflying executive also said it will not be easy to find out who his co-conspirators were.

"Prosecutors," he said, will "have to move heaven and earth to find them, scan the phones, question all those who have worked with me ..."

Regarding an audit that Nissan filed on Thursday saying Ghosn improperly spent at least 3.9 million euros ($4.34 million) of company funds for personal use, Ghosn suggested he has not been given the opportunity to explain away the allegations. The funds were disbursed by Renault-Nissan B.V., a Dutch joint venture that oversees operations of the automotive alliance. Ghosn served as president.

He said that post made him the boss of three automakers, including Mitsubishi Motors. "I was a low-cost manager," he said.

Ghosn fled Japan for Lebanon at the end of December.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media