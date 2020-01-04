Carlos Ghosn's political ties in Lebanon seen opening doors

BEIRUT/TOKYO -- Did Lebanese officials help Carlos Ghosn escape house arrest in Tokyo? While the Beirut government denies such allegations, the former Nissan Motor chairman's deep ties to the political and business establishments in Lebanon have fueled speculation.

A source close to the ousted chairman says that soon after entering Lebanon, Ghosn held an unofficial meeting with President Michel Aoun. The president's office denies that such a meeting took place, but some individuals inside the government may have known of the escape plan in advance.

"Lebanon played no official role" in Ghosn's departure from Japan, caretaker Defense Minister Elias Bout Saab told Lebanese broadcaster MTV on Thursday.

But The Guardian reported Tuesday that Ghosn's flight to Lebanon was aided by Lebanese state officials who were instructed by political leaders to smooth his arrival.

Behind the speculation is Ghosn's strong ties to Lebanese society. In 2017, a stamp bearing his likeness was issued. Incumbent cabinet ministers and business leaders gathered at a reception to celebrate.

A local journalist explained that Ghosn is regarded as an "emperor of the business world" and that politicians form lines for an audience with him. There is speculation that Ghosn will seek political office in the country.

Ghosn has invested in multiple Lebanese companies and projects, including a winery he opened with a powerful family conglomerate. Some of the companies he has invested in count political leaders as major shareholders. A Lebanese university has a facility with his name on it.

How those ties factored in is shrouded in mystery.

Details of the escape itself are emerging. Turkish private-jet company MNG Jet acknowledged Friday that two of its aircraft were used in Ghosn's flight from Japan's Kansai International Airport to Istanbul, Turkey, and then on to Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport. But the company said it was duped by one of its employees and was unaware that Ghosn was the passenger.

MNG said it filed a criminal complaint Wednesday. A manager admitted to an internal probe that he falsified flight records. The manager was detained by Turkish authorities Thursday and is being investigated.

According to the company, two private jets were leased to two separate clients at the end of December. One traveled from Dubai to Kansai, and then on to Istanbul. The other jet flew from Istanbul to Beirut.

An undated photo obtained by a French news channel appears to show ousted Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn dining in Beirut with his wife, Carole. (Screenshot of TF1/LCI webpage)

None of the flight documents contained Ghosn's name, and the company did not know that the two leases were connected, MNG said.

Turkish newspaper Hurriyet has reported that a private jet from Kansai International Airport landed at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport early Monday morning and that about 30 minutes later another private jet left the same hangar and took off to Beirut.

Back in Japan, investigators have found that a surveillance camera monitoring Ghosn's Tokyo residence showed the former chairman exiting the premises by himself, never to return, a source close to the investigation told Nikkei.

Ghosn left his Minato Ward home around noon Sunday, according to footage analyzed by the police. This was the last time he appeared on video, the source said. The footage shows no other persons of interest entering or leaving the residence.

The new information runs counter to Lebanese media reports that Ghosn hid in a musical instrument case, with the help of private security company operatives disguised as hired musicians.

Tokyo prosecutors are investigating whether Ghosn rendezvoused with other actors in a separate location to make his way out of the country.

Ghosn had been under house arrest awaiting trial on charges including financial misconduct. One of his bail conditions was that his residence be monitored by camera around the clock.

Nissan's onetime boss was also forbidden from traveling overseas or from contacting individuals involved in his case. Contact with his wife, Carole, had to be preapproved by the court.

Ghosn's mistrust of the Japanese justice system apparently spurred him to think of turning his story into a movie. It was learned Friday that Ghosn pitched his legal drama to Hollywood just before his great escape.

Ghosn hosted John Lesher, producer of the Oscar-winning movie "Birdman," at his Tokyo residence in December, The New York Times reported Thursday, quoting people familiar with the discussions. They talked about a possible film depicting the Japanese justice system as the villain, it said.

Although the discussions "were preliminary and did not get far," Ghosn "was preparing to deliver a shocking plot twist," the Times said.