Ghosn: 'I was left with no other choice' but to flee Japan

BEIRUT -- Fugitive ex-Renault-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn on Wednesday appeared before a select group of reporters, dismissing Japanese prosecutors' charges of financial misconduct, and reiterating that Nissan executives and the government in Tokyo conspired against him to engineer his ouster.

"I was left with no other choice but to protect myself and my family. It was a difficult decision," said Ghosn, appearing for the first time since his escape from house arrest in Tokyo in December in a news conference with media representatives that he reportedly picked himself.

"I didn't escape justice. I fled injustice and political persecution," he said.

No major Japanese media organizations, including Nikkei, were invited to the event. The 65-year-old with Lebanese, French and Brazilian citizenship had been barred under the terms of his 1.5-billion yen ($13.8 million) bail agreement from leaving Japan.

Ghosn reiterated his claim that he was a victim of a palace coup at the Japanese automaker trying to avoid being put under the control of Renault, a French automaker with a 43% ownership of Nissan. He mentioned Hiroto Saikawa, former CEO of Nissan, and Masakazu Toyoda, a board member and a former senior official of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, among those who are involved in the plot to ouster him. He refrained from accusing the Japanese government by naming its officials, saying "I am imposing on myself silence on this part of the presentation, because in no way I want to show anything or say anything that will hurt the interests of the Lebanese people or the Lebanese government."

Ghosn announced his escape from Japan on Dec. 31, having fled the country, apparently without going through required immigration procedures. He then issued a statement criticizing the Japanese criminal justice system as "hostage" justice, saying he was the victim of "injustice and political persecution."

His daring flight, which was apparently assisted by an ex-American Green Beret and termed a breach of immigration law by Tokyo, has put Japan in the global spotlight over issues ranging from its criminal justice system to levels of executive compensation, both of which Ghosn has condemned.

The headline-grabbing case has also highlighted the prominent roles that overseas nationals have come to play in both business and society in Japan -- a country that was once highly homogeneous but now requires people from abroad to slow the country's population decline and keep the economy competitive.

The public relations battle between Ghosn and Japanese legal authorities intensified in the run-up to the press event. "I am aware there are a lot of criticisms about Japan's criminal justice system," said Japanese Justice Minister Masako Mori at a news conference in Tokyo on Monday. "But we believe that the fact that there are issues with the Japanese justice system does not mean that [Ghosn] can leave the country in an illegal manner."

Reporters wait outside the office of the Lebanese Press Syndicate, where former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn held a news conference in Beirut on Jan. 8. (Photo by Konosuke Urata)

An arrest warrant was also issued Tuesday for Carole Ghosn, the wife of the former auto industry superstar on suspicion of perjury by Japanese prosecutors. The authorities claim Ghosn's 53-year-old wife gave false testimony last April. Amid media reports of her possible involvement in Ghosn's escape, the arrest warrant is seen as a signal from investigators that they will not relent in their pursuit of the pair.

Many lawyers and analysts believe, however, that the allegations are over gray areas and may not be easy for the prosecutors to prove in court.

Ghosn was arrested by Japanese police on Nov. 19, 2018. Nissan said an internal investigation found that Ghosn had engaged in personal use of company money and had underreported his income in violation of Japanese law.

In their statement, Ghosn's lawyers said Nissan's claim of "a robust, thorough internal investigation" is a "gross perversion of the truth." Instead, the lawyers wrote, the investigation "was initiated and carried out for the specific, predetermined purpose of taking down Carlos Ghosn to prevent him from further integrating Nissan and Renault, which threatened the independence of Nissan."

The former Nissan and Renault SA chairman has denied all charges against him and said he was the victim of "backstabbing" and "conspiracy" by Nissan executives who wanted to derail his efforts to merge the two automakers.