Ghosn claims innocence but Tokyo calls it unacceptable

BEIRUT/TOKYO -- Fugitive ex-Renault-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn on Wednesday night appeared before a select group of reporters in Beirut, dismissing charges of financial misconduct and reiterating that Nissan Motor executives and Tokyo prosecutors conspired to engineer his ouster.

Japanese government officials immediately rejected the former auto executive's claims.

"I was left with no other choice but to protect myself and my family. It was a difficult decision," said Ghosn, appearing for the first time since his escape from house arrest in Tokyo last month.

"You are going to die in Japan, or you are going to have to get out," he said, describing the reason for leaving Japan. But he avoided disclosing details of the escape.

"I felt like the hostage of a country I served for 17 years," he told media representatives, whom he reportedly picked himself. No major Japanese media organizations, including Nikkei, were invited to the event.

Japanese Justice Minister Masako Mori held a news conference early Thursday morning in Tokyo, saying that the country's criminal justice system, which Ghosn heavily criticized, operates under appropriate procedures.

"[Ghosn] has fled from a criminal trial. That is not acceptable under any country's system," she said. "He is trying to justify that act by propagating false facts about Japan's legal system. There is no way we can overlook this act."

The 65-year-old with Lebanese, French and Brazilian citizenship had been barred from leaving Japan under the terms of his 1.5 billion yen ($13.8 million) bail agreement.

Ghosn reiterated his claim that he was a victim of a palace coup at the Japanese automaker as the company tried to avoid being put under the control of Renault, a French automaker with 43% ownership of Nissan.

Ghosn cited six people he accused of plotting to oust him: former Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa; Masakazu Toyoda, an independent director at Nissan and former senior official at Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry; Nissan's ex-auditor Hidetoshi Imazu; former Nissan executives Hitoshi Kawaguchi and Hari Nada; and Toshiaki Onuma, who led Nissan's secretarial section.

He refrained from accusing the Japanese government by naming its officials, saying "I am imposing on myself silence on this part of the presentation, because in no way I want to show anything or say anything that will hurt the interests of the Lebanese people or the Lebanese government."

Nissan executives offered harsh comment after Ghosn's news conference.

"He fled the country illegally," one executive said. "Whatever he says cannot be trusted."

The news conference was dismissed as "nothing but a farce" by another Nissan executive. "Nissan is preparing to sue him for damages. How can we do that if there is no evidence?" this person said.

But another Nissan leader said the company needed to turn to rebuilding its operations. "We should separate this incident and our day-to-day operations and focus on our work," the executive said.

Takahiro Saito, deputy chief of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office, rejected the allegation that Nissan and prosecutors conspired against Ghosn as "categorically false and completely contrary to the fact."

His office is "determined to coordinate with relevant authorities and to take whatever measures we have in our power to bring defendant Ghosn to justice in Japan," the prosecutor said in a statement.

Reporters wait outside the office of the Lebanese Press Syndicate, where former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn held a news conference in Beirut on Jan. 8. (Photo by Konosuke Urata)

Ghosn announced his escape from Japan on Dec. 31, having fled the country, apparently without going through required immigration procedures. He then issued a statement criticizing the Japanese criminal justice system as "hostage" justice, saying he was the victim of "injustice and political persecution."

Japan has been tapping diplomatic channels to secure Ghosn's extradition. After the former chairman's bail was canceled Dec. 31, the Justice Ministry immediately contacted Interpol to request the issuance of a "red notice" for Ghosn. Two days after the bail cancellation, the notice -- which informs foreign governments that an individual is wanted by a certain country -- was delivered to Lebanon.

The red notice, the most urgent of Interpol's nine levels of notices, requests that governments locate and arrest the wanted individual. It raises the chance of Ghosn being detained if he travels outside of Lebanon.

Tokyo was also in close contact with Turkey, where Ghosn switched planes before flying to Lebanon. Turkish authorities on Jan. 2 detained seven individuals suspected of involvement in the escape, including pilots at a private jet company.

Japanese government sources say that the swift actions by Interpol and Turkey were the result of the discussions with Tokyo.

An arrest warrant was also issued by Japanese prosecutors Tuesday for Carole Ghosn, the wife of the former auto executive, on suspicion of perjury. The authorities claim Ghosn's 53-year-old wife gave false testimony last April.

Amid media reports of her possible involvement in Ghosn's escape, the arrest warrant is seen as a signal from investigators that they will not relent in their pursuit of the pair.

Ghosn was arrested by Japanese police on Nov. 19, 2018. Nissan said an internal investigation found that Ghosn had engaged in personal use of company money and had underreported his income in violation of Japanese law.

In their statement, Ghosn's lawyers said Nissan's claim of "a robust, thorough internal investigation" is a "gross perversion of the truth." Instead, the lawyers wrote, the investigation "was initiated and carried out for the specific, predetermined purpose of taking down Carlos Ghosn to prevent him from further integrating Nissan and Renault, which threatened the independence of Nissan."

The former Nissan and Renault SA chairman has denied all charges against him and said he was the victim of "backstabbing" and "conspiracy" by Nissan executives who wanted to derail his efforts to merge the two automakers.