Nissan's Ghosn crisis

Ghosn took bullet train from Tokyo to Osaka in escape

Ex-Nissan chief stayed at a hotel near airport before taking private jet

Nikkei staff writers
Former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn took a Shinkansen bullet train from Tokyo to Osaka as part of his escape plan. (Nikkei montage)

TOKYO -- In new details that have emerged from security camera footage, former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn left his home in Tokyo on Dec. 29, rendezvoused with two men seen as collaborators, and traveled to Osaka by Shinkansen bullet train before flying out of Japan later that day from Kansai International Airport.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office and the Metropolitan Police Department have been piecing together security camera footage of the areas the former auto executive passed, in a bid to follow his exact movements.

According to people familiar with the matter, Ghosn left his house in Tokyo's Minato Ward, where he was staying as part of his bail conditions, at 2:30 p.m. He was alone.

Then he met up with two men, seen to be Americans, at a hotel in the same ward.

At a little after 3:30 p.m., the three men boarded the Tokaido Shinkansen at Shinagawa Station in Tokyo. They arrived at Shin-Osaka Station at around 7:30 p.m. and changed over to a car.

By around 8 p.m. they had checked in to a hotel near Kansai Airport.

When the two collaborators left the hotel shortly before 10 p.m., carrying a large box and a case for musical instruments, Ghosn is not seen with them. The two mean headed to Kansai Airport and boarded a private jet, which took off at 11:10 p.m.

Ghosn is thought to have boarded the jet hiding in the box. The entourage flew to Turkey and arrived in Lebanon on Dec. 30.

The two men that helped the former chairman are currently not in Japan, sources say.

The box Ghosn allegedly hid in was not X-rayed at the airport. The Wall Street Journal has published a photo of the large black box that Ghosn is thought to have used in the escape. The container had holes drilled at the bottom to ensure Ghosn could breathe, the Journal reported. A second box contained a musical instrument.

Dozens of people spanning multiple countries were involved in the preparation, including a detailed survey of airports across Japan, after which they found the loophole in security at Kansai Airport.

