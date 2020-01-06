ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Nissan's Ghosn crisis

Ghosn took bullet train to Osaka in escape from Tokyo

Ex-Nissan CEO stayed at a hotel near airport before taking private jet

Nikkei staff writers
Former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn took a Shinkansen bullet train from Tokyo to Osaka as part of his escape plan. (Nikkei montage)

TOKYO -- Carlos Ghosn, the former chairman of Nissan Motor Co., left his home in Tokyo on Dec. 29 and traveled to Osaka by Shinkansen bullet train, Nikkei has learned. He then traveled to Kansai International Airport and may have left Japan by private jet.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office and the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating Ghosn's flight from Japan as a suspected illegal departure in violation of the Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Law. The police tracked security camera footage of the area to find out his exact movements.

According to people familiar with the matter, Ghosn was alone when he left his house in Tokyo's Minato Ward, where he was staying as part of his bail conditions. He then boarded the Tokaido Shinkansen at a Tokyo station and traveled to Shin-Osaka Station.

He stayed at a hotel near the airport, boarded a private jet the following day, and flew to Lebanon via Turkey.

A package he was suspected to have been hidden in was not X-rayed at the airport. Prosecutors are investigating the case on suspicion that the former Nissan chief tried to leave the country hiding in a box.

