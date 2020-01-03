Japan issues Interpol 'wanted' notice for Ghosn

TOKYO/PARIS -- Interpol issued a wanted notice for Carlos Ghosn on Thursday at the request of Japanese investigators following the former Nissan Motor chief's mysterious escape to Lebanon from house arrest in Tokyo.

Lebanese Justice Minister Albert Serhan confirmed with The Associated Press that the country had received a notice from Interpol, but that it does not intend to extradite Ghosn back to Japan. Serhan suggested that Ghosn could face questioning by Lebanese prosecutors.

Interpol's "red notice" alerts police forces worldwide that an individual is wanted. But the international policing organization cannot force a country to comply, and the notice is not an arrest warrant.

Japan has signed extradition treaties with only the U.S. and South Korea. In the past, non-treaty countries have honored Japan's extradition request for people suspected of murder or other serious crimes.

But such transfers are optional, and nation states have routinely declined to extradite their own citizens.

Agnes Pannier-Runacher, France's Minister of State for Economy and Finance, said Thursday that the country will not extradite Ghosn to Japan if the former chairman were to enter France.

"France never extradites its nationals," Pannier-Runacher told France‘s BFM news channel.

The Interpol "red notice" comes on the same day that Turkey detained seven individuals suspected of involvement in the getaway, including four pilots, local news outlet Anadolu Agency said.

Japanese officials had requested strong action by Turkey immediately after Ghosn's escape. The businessman, facing trial in Japan on financial charges, reportedly arrived in Lebanon via Turkey.

Also on Thursday, Tokyo prosecutors raided Ghosn's residence in the Japanese capital. Authorities took custody of security cameras and personal belongings as part of their investigation into Ghosn's exit from the country.

Ghosn issued a statement Thursday saying that his family played no role in his escape from Japan.

"There has been speculation in the media that my wife Carole, and other members of my family played a role in my departure from Japan. All such speculation is inaccurate and false," Ghosn said.

"I alone arranged for my departure. My family had no role whatsoever."

Lebanese officials had petitioned for Ghosn's return to the Middle Eastern nation when Keisuke Suzuki, Japan's state minister for foreign affairs, met with Lebanese President Michel Aoun in Beirut on Dec. 20, according to a Japanese government source.

Suzuki essentially declined the Lebanese request by saying that Japan is following fair legal procedures in the Ghosn case.

Ghosn apparently had two French passports, one that he surrendered and one that he kept in a locked case at his Tokyo residence. The former Nissan chairman needed to have a passport in his possession at all times to stay in Japan.

The Tokyo District Court reportedly allowed the second passport to be kept in the case. Ghosn's lawyers had custody of the key.

Ghosn reportedly entered Lebanon using his French passport and his Lebanese-issued identification. Lebanese officials say his entry was legal.

Meanwhile, a source close to the Immigration Services Agency of Japan says there is no record of Ghosn exiting Japan in the country's official database. That points to a strong likelihood that Ghosn did not take the necessary procedures to exit Japan legally. The Tokyo District Court has revoked the former Nissan' chief's bail earlier this week.