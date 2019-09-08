ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Nissan's Ghosn crisis

Nissan CEO Saikawa intends to step down

65-year-old executive struggles amid mounting criticism over his improper compensation

Nikkei staff writers
Nissan President and Chief Executive Officer Hiroto Saikawa

TOKYO — Nissan Motor CEO Hiroto Saikawa has decided to step down days after admitting he received improperly inflated compensation, Nikkei learned on Sunday.

The exact date of his resignation and his replacement are yet to be decided.

The Japanese automaker was close to wrapping up its internal investigation into similar allegations against former Chairman Carlos Ghosn when it was revealed that Saikawa himself had issues over improper remuneration. Facing mounting criticism, Saikawa -- who has struggled to boost Nissan's performance -- decided it was time to step down.

The details will be discussed at Nissan’s nomination committee, which is comprised mainly of outside directors.

