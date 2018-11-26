ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronCrossEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinShapeCreated with Sketch.Icon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerIcon Opinion QuotePositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Welcome to our new website

As well as being able to load content faster than ever before, you'll now find it's much easier to find all the content you need about the Asian business world.

Nissan's Ghosn crisis

Nissan CEO calls relationship with Renault 'not equal'

Saikawa hints at reviewing alliance while France argues for status quo

Nikkei staff writers

TOKYO -- Nissan Motor chief executive Hiroto Saikawa on Monday said the automaker's alliance with French partner Renault is "not equal," signaling his intention to review the arrangement, according to sources who attended a meeting for Nissan's nonmanagerial employees.

Saikawa's remarks are in stark contrast to calls from the French government, Renault's top shareholder, to leave the alliance structure intact despite the arrest of longtime leader Carlos Ghosn.

On Monday morning, Saikawa briefed Nissan's nonmanagerial employees and hinted at the potential rift. During the session, which was beamed live from Nissan's Yokohama headquarters to offices around the globe, the CEO explained why the automaker dismissed Ghosn as its chairman and representative director.

Executives and general manager-class employees had been briefed last week, after Ghosn was arrested on Nov. 19 on suspicion of violating Japan's Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.

Renault holds 43.4% of Nissan, including voting rights, while Nissan's ownership in Renault stands at 15% with no voting rights. Saikawa's comments suggest he may be seeking to rebalance the alliance, which also includes Mitsubishi Motors. Yet, only a day earlier, France's economy and finance minister had argued in favor of the status quo.

Bruno Le Maire, the minister, implied on Sunday that the head of the alliance should be a French national.

"We agreed with my Japanese counterpart that the rules of governance do not change," Le Maire said of his meeting on Thursday with Hiroshige Seko, Japan's minister of economy, trade and industry, according to AFP.

Le Maire also said Renault has begun an internal probe of Ghosn's compensation. The investigation has been launched with the full agreement of the French government and is likely to be finished in several days, the minister said.

Nissan Motor employees are briefed on Nov. 26 about longtime leader Carlos Ghosn's arrest and dismissal.

Meanwhile, Mitsubishi Motors is to hold an extraordinary board meeting on Monday afternoon and is expected to sack Ghosn as chairman and representative director. Ghosn took the chairman's post in December 2016 after Nissan's acquisition of a controlling stake.

Mitsubishi's board of directors includes Ghosn, chief executive Osamu Masuko and six outside directors. The seven board members besides Ghosn are to convene.

Like Renault, Mitsubishi Motors has started an internal investigation to determine whether Ghosn may have engaged in any misconduct in the course of his involvement with the company. The probe is expected to be completed by mid-December.

See Also

Read Next

You have {{numberReadArticles}} FREE ARTICLE{{numberReadArticles-plural}} left this month

Subscribe to get unlimited access to all articles.

Get unlimited access
NAR site on phone, device, tablet

{{sentenceStarter}} {{numberReadArticles}} free article{{numberReadArticles-plural}} this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most dynamic market in the world.

Benefit from in-depth journalism from trusted experts within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends September 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media