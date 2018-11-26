Nissan CEO calls relationship with Renault 'not equal'

TOKYO -- Nissan Motor chief executive Hiroto Saikawa on Monday said the automaker's alliance with French partner Renault is "not equal," signaling his intention to review the arrangement, according to sources who attended a meeting for Nissan's nonmanagerial employees.

Saikawa's remarks are in stark contrast to calls from the French government, Renault's top shareholder, to leave the alliance structure intact despite the arrest of longtime leader Carlos Ghosn.

On Monday morning, Saikawa briefed Nissan's nonmanagerial employees and hinted at the potential rift. During the session, which was beamed live from Nissan's Yokohama headquarters to offices around the globe, the CEO explained why the automaker dismissed Ghosn as its chairman and representative director.

Executives and general manager-class employees had been briefed last week, after Ghosn was arrested on Nov. 19 on suspicion of violating Japan's Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.

Renault holds 43.4% of Nissan, including voting rights, while Nissan's ownership in Renault stands at 15% with no voting rights. Saikawa's comments suggest he may be seeking to rebalance the alliance, which also includes Mitsubishi Motors. Yet, only a day earlier, France's economy and finance minister had argued in favor of the status quo.

Bruno Le Maire, the minister, implied on Sunday that the head of the alliance should be a French national.

"We agreed with my Japanese counterpart that the rules of governance do not change," Le Maire said of his meeting on Thursday with Hiroshige Seko, Japan's minister of economy, trade and industry, according to AFP.

Le Maire also said Renault has begun an internal probe of Ghosn's compensation. The investigation has been launched with the full agreement of the French government and is likely to be finished in several days, the minister said.

Nissan Motor employees are briefed on Nov. 26 about longtime leader Carlos Ghosn's arrest and dismissal.

Meanwhile, Mitsubishi Motors is to hold an extraordinary board meeting on Monday afternoon and is expected to sack Ghosn as chairman and representative director. Ghosn took the chairman's post in December 2016 after Nissan's acquisition of a controlling stake.

Mitsubishi's board of directors includes Ghosn, chief executive Osamu Masuko and six outside directors. The seven board members besides Ghosn are to convene.

Like Renault, Mitsubishi Motors has started an internal investigation to determine whether Ghosn may have engaged in any misconduct in the course of his involvement with the company. The probe is expected to be completed by mid-December.