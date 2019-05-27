ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Nissan's Ghosn crisis

Nissan is 'open to dialogue' as FCA floats Renault merger proposal

CEO Saikawa declines to say whether he knew of deal

Nikkei staff writers
Nissan Motor President and CEO Hiroto Saikawa

TOKYO -- Nissan Motor President and CEO Hiroto Saikawa said Monday that he is open to discussions aimed at strengthening the Japanese carmaker's alliance with Renault of France, following a Nikkei report that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is set to propose a merger with Renault.

"I'm open to any forward-looking discussions to strengthen the alliance," Saikawa said, while declining to comment on what he said were "assumptions."

He added that the top management of its existing alliance comprising Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors will meet later this week, and that he intends "to exchange opinions openly and have a constructive dialogue."

Asked by reporters whether he was notified of the merger proposal, Saikawa was coy, saying, "I can't tell you, but I will tell you when I can." A merger between FCA and Renault would create a huge global automotive alliance, with sales of 15 million cars a year, including those of Nissan and Mitsubishi.

Renault's top management will travel to Japan to attend a regular meeting of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance at Nissan's Yokohama headquarters on Wednesday.

Industry watchers will be focused on whether Renault will offer details of the merger talks with FCA to its Japanese partners.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends May 26th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media