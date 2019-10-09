Nissan's next CEO brings global experience and rational approach

TOKYO -- Nissan Motor has selected a logical thinker with a wealth of international experience as its next CEO, to steer the company after losing two chief executives to scandals in the past year.

Senior Vice President Makoto Uchida, who will replace interim chief Yasuhiro Yamauchi, got his start at trading house Nissho Iwai -- later merged into Sojitz -- where he was involved in auto trading. The position helped him hone his English, which he now speaks at a near-native level. He joined Nissan in 2003, during the early days of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn's turnaround campaign.

Uchida worked for several years in joint purchasing with French alliance partner Renault, and he built a track record in South Korea with Renault Samsung Motors. He is now head of Nissan's China business.

The 53-year-old is regarded as a capable administrator, preferring to calmly analyze situations behind the scenes rather than take center stage.

"He's a quick thinker and always sticks to the point," a Nissan employee said.

Uchida is known to value rational thinking. One time, when he learned that subordinates were spending too much time writing up reports, he told them simply to send emails instead.

After being put in charge of China operations last year and witnessing the growth of the country's auto industry, Uchida set out to revamp Nissan's procurement practices there, initiating a switch toward fully local production of powertrains within a few years.

The expansion of Nissan's electric vehicle lineup in China is considered Uchida's biggest achievement in the post.

China this year began requiring automakers to meet production and sales quotas for so-called new-energy vehicles, including electrics and plug-in hybrids. The Japanese automaker launched its first Chinese Nissan-brand electric car last year and rolled out three more models in the spring under its local Venucia brand. Uchida has stressed that the automaker can comply fully with the new regulations.

Nissan's performance in China remains solid even as the country's auto market slumps.

But some at Nissan say Uchida shows little emotion. A former Nissan executive said Uchida shares that trait with Hiroto Saikawa, who led the automaker after Ghosn's ouster but stepped down last month over a compensation scandal.

This could present issues for Nissan, as navigating the automaker out of its crisis sparked by Ghosn's 2018 arrest on financial charges may require boosting morale and unity within the company.