ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Nissan's Ghosn crisis

Japan asks US to hand over ex-Green Beret who helped Ghosn

US arrests ex-Green Beret and son accused of aiding Ghosn's escape

Renault to seek compensation from fugitive Carlos Ghosn

French judges step up Ghosn probe over palace party, Oman dealings

Nissan's Ghosn crisis

Pilots on trial over Ghosn escape released from Turkish jail

Hearings resume in December, with two attendants facing lesser charges

Ghosn skipped bail while awaiting trial in Japan late last year.    © Reuters
SINAN TAVSAN, Nikkei staff writer | Middle East

ISTANBUL -- A Turkish judge on Friday released pending trial the four pilots and an aviation company manager accused of aiding former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn's escape from criminal custody in Japan.

The five suspects are accused of smuggling an immigrant. The judge also decided to continue the trial of two flight attendants, not currently detained, who are charged with failure to report a crime.

The decisions came during the first full hearing related to Ghosn's escape. The former automotive executive, arrested on financial misconduct charges in 2018, skipped bail while awaiting trial in Japan late last year. He flew to Istanbul and was then transferred to another plane headed to Beirut, where he arrived on Dec. 30.

The next hearing is set for Dec. 17, to hear remaining witnesses.

Authorities detained the pilots and the manager in early January upon receiving a complaint from the aviation company's management, which had learned that two of its jets were used to for Ghosn's escape.

All the suspects denied any wrongdoing. The manager, Okan Kosemen, said he did not learn that Ghosn was on board until the plane was in flight to Istanbul. Kosemen alleged that threats to his family were made.

Kosemen, when asked about roughly $300,000 in dollar and euro deposits made to his bank account recently, replied that the money was work-related bonus payments. He denied taking any money from those who arranged Ghosn's escape. 

The pilots and flight attendants said they were unaware Ghosn was aboard and that his name was not on the flight document listing cargo, passengers and crew members.

Ghosn was hidden inside a music box. The suspects said that checking the box and asking passengers for identification fall outside their duties.

They allege that the two registered passengers for the flight -- who are accused of arranging Ghosn's escape -- did not interact with the crew, requesting privacy and closing the door of their section.

A lawyer for one of the pilots hailed the decision to release the suspects from custody.

"Justice is served, albeit late, and I expect my client will be acquitted in the December trial," the lawyer told the Nikkei Asian Review.

Read Next

Latest On Nissan's Ghosn crisis

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close