Tokyo prosecutors obtain arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife

TOKYO -- Tokyo prosecutors on Tuesday obtained an arrest warrant for Carole Ghosn, the wife of former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, for alleged perjury.

She is suspected of making a false statement in April when prosecutors asked her about her husband's case regarding an alleged breach of trust. The interview was conducted at the Tokyo District Court.

Carole Ghosn is currently in Lebanon with her husband, who fled Japan late last month while on bail.

The ex-Nissan executive left his home in Tokyo on Dec. 29, took a shinkansen bullet train to Osaka, then departed the country aboard a private jet. He is thought to have hid in a large music equipment box before boarding the plane. The entourage's luggage was not X-rayed at Kansai Airport.

As a result, Japan has tightened security measures at airports, making it mandatory that large pieces of luggage carried by private jet passengers be inspected. The measure was introduced on Monday at Haneda, Narita, Chubu and Kansai airports.