ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Nissan's Ghosn crisis

Renault to seek compensation from fugitive Carlos Ghosn

French judges step up Ghosn probe over palace party, Oman dealings

Nissan sues Carlos Ghosn for $90m in damages

Japan issues arrest warrants for Ghosn and 3 suspected accomplices

Nissan's Ghosn crisis

US arrests ex-Green Beret and son accused of aiding Ghosn's escape

Two men suspected of smuggling former Nissan chairman out of Japan in box

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn and his wife Carole Ghosn pose for a picture in Beirut, Lebanon on Jan.14.   © Reuters
SHUJI NAKAYAMA, Nikkei staff writer | North America

NEW YORK -- U.S. authorities have arrested two of the three men accused of aiding former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan.

Michael Taylor, a former U.S. Green Beret, and his son, Peter Taylor, were taken into custody in Massachusetts on Wednesday, Reuters reported. It is unclear whether the third man, George-Antoine Zayek, has been arrested as well.

The men are suspected of violating Japanese immigration law, accused of helping Ghosn flee to Lebanon via Turkey in December.

After being jailed in Japan for suspected financial wrongdoing, the former automobile executive was under house arrest in Tokyo awaiting trial. But in December of last year, Ghosn fled the country, apparently smuggled in a box onto a private jet at Kansai International Airport near Osaka. He soon reappeared in Beirut, where he now lives openly.

Japan has asked Lebanon to hand over Ghosn, but Beirut has so far refused. There is no extradition treaty between the two countries, and although Interpol has issued a so-called "red notice" for his arrest, cooperation with the international law enforcement group is entirely voluntary. 

Tokyo prosecutors obtained a warrant for the Taylors and Zayek in January. They are expected to urge American authorities to hand over the men under the extradition treaty between the two nations.

Read Next

Latest On Nissan's Ghosn crisis

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close