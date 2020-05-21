US arrests ex-Green Beret and son accused of aiding Ghosn's escape

NEW YORK -- U.S. authorities have arrested two of the three men accused of aiding former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan.

Michael Taylor, a former U.S. Green Beret, and his son, Peter Taylor, were taken into custody in Massachusetts on Wednesday, Reuters reported. It is unclear whether the third man, George-Antoine Zayek, has been arrested as well.

The men are suspected of violating Japanese immigration law, accused of helping Ghosn flee to Lebanon via Turkey in December.

After being jailed in Japan for suspected financial wrongdoing, the former automobile executive was under house arrest in Tokyo awaiting trial. But in December of last year, Ghosn fled the country, apparently smuggled in a box onto a private jet at Kansai International Airport near Osaka. He soon reappeared in Beirut, where he now lives openly.

Japan has asked Lebanon to hand over Ghosn, but Beirut has so far refused. There is no extradition treaty between the two countries, and although Interpol has issued a so-called "red notice" for his arrest, cooperation with the international law enforcement group is entirely voluntary.

Tokyo prosecutors obtained a warrant for the Taylors and Zayek in January. They are expected to urge American authorities to hand over the men under the extradition treaty between the two nations.