SHANGHAI -- Taibang Biologic Group has raised $300 million from investors including the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC, the Chinese company said Tuesday.

The biopharmaceutical company, formerly known as China Biologic Products, was previously listed on Nasdaq. It was taken private in April 2021 by a consortium led by Beijing-based Centurium Capital to focus its resources on the Chinese market.