WEIHAI, China -- Chinese companies are developing homegrown surgical robots in an attempt to challenge the dominance of U.S.-based Intuitive Surgical's da Vinci systems, as the government pushes to domesticize the medical industry.

"Our robot system will be for sale for general surgical use from June," said Wang Bingqiang, a general manager of Weigao Group's medical instrument division, referring to his company's robot-assisted laparoscopic surgical system.