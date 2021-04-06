Daiichi Sankyo pours $13bn into new cancer treatments

TOKYO -- Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo will spend 1.5 trillion yen ($13.6 billion) on new cancer treatments under its five-year plan through March 2026, accelerating its push to develop potential blockbuster drugs.

"We are making great headway in our cancer business," President and CEO Sunao Manabe said at an online news conference Monday to announce the new plan. "We are on the path to becoming a global drug developer with an edge in cancer treatments."

The 1.5 trillion yen figure represents a nearly 70% increase from what Daiichi Sankyo had originally planned to spend on new cancer treatments in the previous five-year period, which ended in March. Under a partnership with AstraZeneca formed in 2019, it will spend part of this budget to expand the approved uses for its Enhertu antibody drug conjugate beyond the current breast and gastrointestinal cancers.

It will also develop other ADCs, which are designed to target cancer cells while sparing healthy ones, and make an additional 300 billion yen in capital investments in the field.

The Tokyo-based company in 2016 had named cancer treatment as one of its main focus areas, and has since made steady progress in developing new drugs. Enhertu, which the company sees as a potential blockbuster generating 100 billion yen or more in annual revenue, was brought to market in January 2020.

Daiichi Sankyo in its new five-year plan aims to boost revenue from cancer-related businesses to 600 billion yen by the fiscal year ending March 2026, up 100 billion yen from its previous target. Overall, it hopes to boost companywide revenue by 63% from the year ended March 2020 to 1.6 trillion yen.