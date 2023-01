TOKYO -- Japanese drugmaker Eisai and U.S. partner Biogen plan to seek regulators' blessing for their new Alzheimer's disease treatment in Japan, Europe and China following Friday's approval in the U.S., the companies said.

Their injectable drug lecanemab, marketed as Leqembi, is intended for patients in the early stages of the degenerative disease. Clinical trials have shown it works to reduce the buildup of a protein in the brain associated with memory loss, confusion and other symptoms.