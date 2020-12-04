ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Pharmaceuticals

Eisai and JD.com to launch online dementia treatment in China

Japanese pharma aims to develop new drugs based on big medical data

The joint venture between Eisai and JD.com aims to have a pool of about 2,000 dementia specialists communicating with users online. (Source photos by Rei Ishii and Reuters)  
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai will set up a joint venture with Chinese e-commerce group JD.com to launch an online medical services business focusing on dementia in China early next year, Nikkei has learned.

JD.com will have a 51% stake in the joint venture, with Eisai taking the rest. The Japanese drugmaker hopes to develop new dementia drugs targeted at China's growing number of elderly people, based on big medical data that it expects to gather from the new service.

The joint venture will have a website where users can communicate with dementia specialists about their symptoms and treatment methods. The platform will target elderly people who have symptoms of forgetfulness, or anxiety due to dementia. The company aims to have a pool of about 2,000 dementia specialists, and expects between 1 million to 1.5 million users to be registered on the site in three years.

The online platform and the app will also sell pharmaceuticals, with a video communication function for online medical care.

Specialists working at medical institutions will provide advice to users of the service, such as diagnosis and suggestions for lifestyle improvement.

Eisai aims to develop new dementia therapeutic agents for the Chinese market by analyzing the data obtained from medical treatment using artificial intelligence and other cutting edge technologies, and drawing on its long experience of developing dementia drugs. It also plans to identify the lifestyle choices that can result in the disease from the data.

Eisai is known as the developer of Aricept, or donepezil, a widely-used treatment for Alzheimer's dementia, with annual sales that at their peak have exceeded a value of 300 billion yen ($2.88 billion).

In a similar move, Japanese pharma Shionogi recently established a joint venture with Ping An Insurance Group in China, hoping to develop new drugs utilizing big data from the insurer's online medical services.

The Japanese drugmaker expects the new drugs to be sold not only in the Chinese market but also in Japan and other Asian countries.

In China, it is virtually impossible for foreign-affiliated companies to independently obtain a license for online business from the government, as Beijing prevents the outflow of data overseas.

Other than the two Japanese pharma companies, France's Sanofi has partnered with Chinese tech company Alibaba Group to provide online medical care with a service that launched early this year. The French drugmaker aims to improve online medical services by providing information on chronic diseases such as diabetes.

China has been tightening regulations around the collection of personal data via online methods. Eisai is planning its new business in China on the assumption that local personal information management will be as strict there as it is in Europe and the U.S.

