Eisai eyes low-cost supplies of Alzheimer's drug in SE Asia, India

TOKYO -- Japan's Eisai is planning ways to get its new Alzheimer's drug lecanemab to low-income patients in emerging economies, tapping sustainability-linked loans as early as this fiscal year.

Lecanemab, known in the U.S. under the brand name Leqembi, won accelerated approval from America's Food and Drug Administration in January and an application for a full, traditional approval has been filed. Applications for authorization have also been submitted in Europe, Japan and China, and Eisai expects to receive signoffs for the drug in the year ending March 2024.