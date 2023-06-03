ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Pharmaceuticals

Eisai eyes low-cost supplies of Alzheimer's drug in SE Asia, India

Sustainable loans considered for FDA-approved lecanemab

Elderly people in Singapore: Eisai wants to expand its patient support program for its new Alzheimer's drug in places like Southeast Asia and India.   © Reuters
TAITO KUROSE and HINAKO BANNO, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's Eisai is planning ways to get its new Alzheimer's drug lecanemab to low-income patients in emerging economies, tapping sustainability-linked loans as early as this fiscal year.

Lecanemab, known in the U.S. under the brand name Leqembi, won accelerated approval from America's Food and Drug Administration in January and an application for a full, traditional approval has been filed. Applications for authorization have also been submitted in Europe, Japan and China, and Eisai expects to receive signoffs for the drug in the year ending March 2024.

