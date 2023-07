TOKYO -- With the U.S. regulators formally approving Alzheimer's disease treatment lecanemab, Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai and American partner Biogen now turn to the challenge of taking the treatment mainstream.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decision on Thursday means "we're able to take a new step toward a full-fledged treatment for Alzheimer's disease," Eisai CEO Haruo Naito told reporters on Friday.