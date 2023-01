TOKYO -- Analysts are split on the outlook for Japanese drugmaker Eisai's new Alzheimer's treatment, with questions remaining over how many hospitals will have the diagnostic capabilities needed to administer it.

Lecanemab, developed with American partner Biogen, received fast-track approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Jan. 7. Eisai CEO Haruo Naito estimates that 100,000 American patients will be eligible for the drug in three years.