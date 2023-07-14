Eisai to enable Alzheimer's drug Leqembi to be injected at home

TOKYO -- Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai plans to further develop lecanemab, the Alzheimer's disease drug that has been approved in the U.S. for intravenous administration, so that it can be easily injected subcutaneously by patients or caregivers at home, Nikkei has learned.

The new drug will be injected into the tissue under the skin with a pen injector, which will be developed jointly with Japanese medical device maker Terumo. Eisai intends for the drug to be injected into fleshy parts of the body, such as the stomach or thighs. The number of injections and doses are still under consideration.