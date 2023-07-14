ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Pharmaceuticals

Eisai to enable Alzheimer's drug to be injected at home

Japanese drugmaker looks to apply for approval from U.S. FDA by March

Alzheimer's treatment lecanemab was officially approved by the U.S. FDA on June 6 and is branded there as Leqembi.   © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai plans to further develop lecanemab, the Alzheimer's disease drug officially approved in the U.S. that is given to patients via intravenous fluids, so that it can be easily injected by patients or caregivers at home, Nikkei has learned.

The new drug will be injected into the tissue under the skin with a pen injector, which will be developed jointly with Japanese medical device maker Terumo. Eisai intends for the drug to be injected into fleshy parts of the body, such as the stomach or thighs. The number of injections and doses are still under consideration.

