ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Pharmaceuticals

Fujifilm injects $800m into biologics production unit

Investment to double vaccine component output in US and expand UK facility

Fujifilm sees contract development and manufacturing of biologics as a key driver for growth.   © Reuters
TSUYOSHI TAMEHIRO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Fujifilm Holdings will spend 90 billion yen ($813 million) on biologics manufacturing unit Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, the company announced Tuesday, accelerating its push into a field that is experiencing surging demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Producing biologic treatments, which involve steps like making cell cultures and genetic manipulation, requires expensive equipment and advanced technology, leading more drugmakers to contract out their development and production to companies like Fujifilm Diosynth, a joint venture with trading house Mitsubishi Corp. The latest announcement brings Fujifilm's total investment in the sector to $5.5 billion.

The investment will fund new tanks and other equipment at Fujifilm Diosynth's U.S. factory with the aim of doubling cell culture production for recombinant protein vaccines in the country.

These vaccines use synthetically produced proteins to trigger immune responses from their recipients. Some drugmakers are using this technology to develop new coronavirus vaccines.

Fujifilm Diosynth will also build a new production and development wing at its U.K. facility, expanding gene therapy output capacity there tenfold and cell culture capacity threefold.

Fujifilm had previously unveiled plans to expand a Danish contract manufacturing facility and build a new one in North Carolina in the U.S. as well.

The company began the contract development and manufacturing of biologics in 2011, tapping its related expertise in photo films. It is believed to control over 10% of market share, ranking among the world's biggest players behind Lonza of Switzerland. The market is expanding by roughly 10% a year, with demand only expected to grow, driven by vaccines and treatments for COVID-19.

Fujifilm's biologics contract and development business logged over 100 billion yen in revenue for the fiscal year ended March, up 70% from the year prior in part from acquiring a facility from U.S.-based Biogen. It aims to achieve 200 billion yen by the year ending March 2025, and to continue growing the business by 20% a year.

Meanwhile, rivals are also ramping up investment. Samsung Biologics last year decided to build a new 1.7 trillion won ($1.5 billion at current rates) plant. AGC Biologics also bought a U.S. plant from AstraZeneca, and is expanding another in Denmark.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more