Fujifilm joins Gates Foundation coronavirus treatment initiative

Tokyo -- Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies is allocating manufacturing capacity at its Denmark facility to develop coronavirus treatments with the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator led by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Diosynth Biotechnologies is a subsidiary of Fujifilm Holdings, which also produces Avigan, the flu medication said to be effective in treating the novel coronavirus.

Under the agreement, the pharmaceutical manufacturer's facility in Hillerod, Denmark, will dedicate some of its resources to secure treatment supplies through 2021 for coronavirus patients in low-income countries.

"We are honored that Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies is able to use its resources to support COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator partners in their mission to improve health," Martin Meeson, chief executive officer of Diosynth Biotechnologies, said in a press release.