Pharmaceuticals

Fujifilm ready to ramp up Avigan production to tackle coronavirus

Shares rise after Japan PM Abe backs clinical research into anti-flu drug

WATARU SUZUKI and RURIKA IMAHASHI, Nikkei staff writers
Tablets of Avigan shown in 2014. The anti-flu drug, made by a Fujifilm unit, is now in the spotlight as a possible coronavirus treatment   © Reuters

TOKYO -- Fujifilm Holdings on Monday said it was preparing to increase production of its anti-flu drug Avigan, after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expressed support for using the medication as a treatment for the new coronavirus.

A Fujifilm representative also said the company would start clinical trials this week as a step toward regulatory approval.

Fujifilm restarted production of Avigan in early March. To raise output, the company is asking for help from raw material suppliers and is considering outsourcing part of the manufacturing process.

Shares of Fujifilm Holdings jumped on the news, rising 11% to 5,549 at one point on Monday in Tokyo.

Avigan, developed by Fujifilm subsidiary Toyama Chemical, gained attention earlier in March, after a Chinese official said clinical trials indicated the drug is effective in treating the coronavirus.

Abe suggested on Saturday that Japan would follow China's lead in considering Avigan as a coronavirus treatment, saying Japan "will expand clinical research" on Avigan and "start increasing drug production."

"We also plan to launch the clinical trial process required for formal approval [of treatments for] novel coronavirus infection," Abe added.

Avigan was approved by Japanese regulators in 2014. But unlike other anti-flu drugs such as Tamiflu, it has not been in continuous production because it is only used to treat new or re-emerging influenza viruses, and at the request of the health minister.

Earlier in March the Chinese government said Avigan proved effective against the virus in clinical trials. No side effects were reported. However, some researchers have warned Avigan needs to be used with great care because it can cause serious fetal abnormalities if taken by pregnant women.

