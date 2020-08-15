ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Pharmaceuticals

South Korea's Celltrion exports coronavirus tests to US

Japan and UK eye fall launch for $20bn global vaccine alliance

US, China and other rich nations chase COVID-19 vaccine paydays

AstraZeneca to supply Japan with 120m COVID-19 vaccine doses

Pharmaceuticals

Japan's AGC to expand vaccine agent production for Novavax

US biotechnology firm to produce billions of doses by end of 2021

AGC Biologics, based in the U.S. city of Seattle, will supply an ingredient for Novavax's coronavirus vaccine candidate. (Photo courtesy of AGC)
RIMI INOMATA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese materials manufacturer AGC will boost production by 50% of a crucial agent in a coronavirus vaccine candidate under development by U.S. firm Novavax.

Subsidiary AGC Biologics, based in the U.S. city of Seattle, agreed to supply enough of the adjuvant component for billions of doses in 2020 and 2021. Adjuvants are agents that induce the production of antibodies, improving the individual's immune response.

To meet the extra demand, AGC Biologics will manufacture the component in Seattle, along with its facilities in Denmark.

Novavax in early August announced positive first-phase results of clinical trials in terms of safety and response to its vaccine candidate. The trials will proceed to Phase 2 as soon as this month.

In Japan, top drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical will make and distribute Novavax's vaccine candidate. The adjuvant by AGC, the company formerly known as Asahi Glass, may go toward Takeda's production.

Read Next

Latest On Pharmaceuticals

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close