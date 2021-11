Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

OSAKA -- Japanese Nobel laureate Tasuku Honjo and drugmaker Ono Pharmaceutical reached a settlement on Friday in a lawsuit over the distribution of patent royalties related to cancer immunotherapy Opdivo.

Japanese Nobel laureate and Kyoto University professor Tasuku Honjo has sued Ono Pharmaceutical over the distribution of patent royalties related to cancer immunotherapy Opdivo.

Settlement to go as donation to Kyoto University where Tasuku Honjo is professor

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter

Free access for everyone - Sep. 30