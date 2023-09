TOKYO -- Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co. plans to increase fivefold its investments in medical startups over the next three years, with a focus in Southeast Asian companies, Nikkei has learned.

The company hopes to plow 10 billion yen ($68 million) in the years to March 2026 in startups that are developing cutting-edge technologies, particularly in the prevention of lifestyle-related conditions and their treatments, including home remedies.