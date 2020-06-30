ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Pharmaceuticals

Samsung Biologics snags $1.5bn in orders on pandemic rush

CanSino's COVID-19 vaccine approved for military use in China

Japan in talks to secure coronavirus vaccine from AstraZeneca

'Ambidextrous' glassmaker AGC deftly juggles in pandemic slump

Pharmaceuticals

Rakuten's new cancer therapy heads toward Japan and world debut

CEO Mikitani says filing for light-based tumor-killing method is 'huge milestone'

California-based Rakuten Medical says its light-based treatment could potentially lead to fewer side effects because it is more targeted. (Photo courtesy of Rakuten Medical)
MASAAKI KUDO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- A cancer treatment that uses light to destroy tumors is under consideration for accelerated Japanese approval, a U.S. biotechnology affiliate of e-commerce giant Rakuten announced Monday, moving a step closer to the first-ever use of this type of therapy.

The health ministry here notified Rakuten Medical that the drug for recurrent head and neck cancer will be reviewed for so-called conditional early approval, the California-based company said. Approval would be based on efficacy and safety data collected after the product's launch rather than from still-unfinished third-phase clinical trials. The drug may hit the market as early as year-end should the ministry give the go-ahead.

"If the drug gets approved and builds a path to standard treatment in Japan, this will also open up new possibilities in overseas markets," Rakuten chief Hiroshi Mikitani, who is also chairman and CEO of Rakuten Medical, told The Nikkei.

"The filing just marks the first step, but it's also a huge milestone," he said.

Photoimmunotherapy -- billed as a fifth cancer treatment, alongside surgery, radiation, chemotherapy and immunotherapy -- was developed by Dr. Hisataka Kobayashi of the U.S. National Institutes of Health's cancer arm.

With the new therapy, monoclonal antibodies joined with a light-sensitive dye attach to the surfaces of tumor cells. The antibodies react when exposed to nonthermal red light, destroying the cells' outer membranes and killing the tumor. The technique aims to minimize side effects.

Hopes are growing to help patients whose cancers have spread to surrounding tissues or reemerged. But photoimmunotherapy has not been commercialized anywhere, according to the health ministry.

Third-phase clinical trials continue through "collaboration with physicians around Japan," said Mikitani, who indicated plans to work with dozens of medical institutions. Rakuten Medical will "join hands with technical partners in early detection when the immune system is strong," he said.

But photoimmunotherapy is thought to be hard to use in areas of the body difficult to reach with light, and unlikely to work against such blood cancers as leukemia. Rakuten Medical will continue to study safety, Mikitani said.

Read Next

Latest On Pharmaceuticals

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close