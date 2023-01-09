ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Pharmaceuticals

Shionogi seeks to break away from China for COVID drug materials

Japanese company to revamp supply chain, turns to India and Japan for chemicals

Shionogi President and CEO Isao Teshirogi said the company is looking to expand production of Xocova to 30 million doses a year. (Photo by Atsushi Ooka)
NEO JIMBO and HISASHI IWATO, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

OSAKA -- Japanese drugmaker Shionogi will review how it sources raw materials for its oral COVID-19 drug Xocova in an attempt to shift away from a heavy reliance on China, President and CEO Isao Teshirogi said in an interview with Nikkei.

Currently, the company relies entirely on China for the synthetic chemicals used to make the drug, but it has begun to consider procuring the materials from Japan and India. Aiming to mitigate geopolitical and currency exchange-related risks, Shionogi plans to establish a new supply chain across several countries, capable of producing 30 million doses of the drug in the fiscal year ending March 2024, triple the current capacity.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close