ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Pharmaceuticals

Johnson & Johnson in talks with Japan for COVID-19 vaccine deals

As China and Canada feud, vaccine maker gains favor of both

South Korea drugmakers seek to scale next coronavirus mountain

Fujifilm's Avigan inconclusive as COVID-19 treatment in Japan trial

Pharmaceuticals

Shionogi to ready COVID-19 vaccines for 30m people

Japanese drugmaker to lift capacity for coronavirus treatments by end of 2021

Japanese pharmaceutical maker Shionogi hopes to make COVID-19 vaccines for 30 million people a year by the end of 2021. (Source photo by screenshot from Shionogi website and photo courtesy of Shionogi)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese drugmaker Shionogi plans to increase production capacity for its coronavirus vaccine candidate, aiming to turn out enough vaccines for 30 million people per year by the end of 2021, as competition intensifies to develop COVID-19 treatments, Nikkei has learned.

Shionogi will increase capacity at its plant by more than tripling its previous capacity by adding manufacturing equipment. It plans to carry out all phases of production, including procurement of materials, in Japan.

The Japanese government also intends to procure coronavirus vaccines from overseas. But increasing domestic production capacity will reduce the risk of relying solely on imports.

Shionogi is trying to develop a recombinant protein vaccine for COVID-19 using BEVS, or the baculovirus expression vector system, a technology held by subsidiary UMN Pharma. BEVS creates vaccines from insect cells using genetic information from the virus.

The drugmaker plans to produce a candidate vaccine this month and aims to start clinical trials by November. The company will begin supplying a limited amount of the vaccine to medical sites around Japan by January 2021 at the earliest. Once the vaccine is approved by regulators, Shionogi hopes to put it on the market by the fall of 2021.

Shionogi's partner factory will mass-produce the vaccine. Initially, the plan was to turn out vaccines for about 10 million people annually, although the number will vary depending on the effective dosage and how many times it must be administered.

The company said that by adding equipment, annual production of the vaccine can be increased to treat 30 million people by the end of 2021. How much of the vaccine it will actually produce, however, will be determined at a future date, depending on the development process and the course of the pandemic.

Shionogi’s initial plan included a capital investment of about 10 billion to 20 billion yen ($93 million to $186 million). The company had also considered participating in a government subsidiary program that would cover supply chain costs.

The amount of additional investment required for the extra equipment has yet to be determined. The drugmaker is still in talks with government agencies over the issue.

Competition to develop a coronavirus vaccine is heating up, with companies in the U.S., Europe and China leading the charge. Moderna of the U.S. has started clinical trials for a vaccine and plans to make up to 1 billion doses per year, while British drugmaker AstraZeneca, together with the University of Oxford, aims to supply vaccines to as many as 2 billion people a year.

Read Next

Latest On Pharmaceuticals

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close