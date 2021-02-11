ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Pharmaceuticals

Supplement maker Fancl deepens China push with local sales nod

Japanese company eyes older shoppers at physical stores

People shop at the Sanya International Duty-Free Shopping Complex in Hainan province, China.   © Reuters
MARIE SHIMOKAWA, Nikkei staff writer | China

TOKYO -- Japan's Fancl now offers health food in China through local online and physical stores after receiving a state approval that let the supplements maker expand sales beyond cross-border e-commerce.

Fancl's zinc supplements hit the shelves at a duty-free store on the tropical island of Hainan in late December, after the Yokohama company won approval from China's State Administration for Market Regulation to sell its products as health food.

Sales are expected to begin on Alibaba Group Holding's Tmall e-commerce platform. Fifteen products, including vitamins and minerals, will be registered by summer, with the lineup expanding later.

Previously, Fancl sold about 50 food items, drinks and dietary supplements to Chinese consumers via cross-border online transactions, which require no government approval. But this restricted the company's customer base, with shoppers in their 20s and 30s making up 80% of buyers.

Fancl will first market its zinc supplements to Chinese consumers.

The state approval lets the Japanese business expand its sales channels and reach older consumers. It will tap the sales network of China Sinopharm International, a state-owned company with which Fancl signed an agency agreement in 2017, aiming to offer products at retail stores.

The coronavirus pandemic has spurred interest in health food among Chinese consumers. Cross-border e-commerce sales of health food likely reached 2 billion yen ($19.1 million) in 2020, roughly doubling from the prior year.

