Pharmaceuticals

Takeda aims to sell over-the-counter unit for $3.7bn

Japanese drug giant sheds more assets to cut debt from Shire deal

HIROMITSU GOTO, Nikkei staff writer
Over-the-counter cold medicines seen sold at a drug store in Tokyo.

TOKYO -- Takeda Pharmaceutical plans to sell its over-the-counter medicine business, looking to reduce a massive debt load after last year's purchase of Irish drugmaker Shire and tighten its focus on advanced treatments, Nikkei learned Friday.

Japan's biggest drug company is talking with financial institutions to choose a potential buyer for wholly owned subsidiary Takeda Consumer Healthcare, aiming to sell for around 400 billion yen ($3.71 billion).

Taisho Pharmaceutical, the top Japanese player in over-the-counter medicine, is reportedly a leading candidate. But with the coronavirus pandemic clouding the outlook for markets and the economy, whether negotiations will proceed remains unclear.

The subsidiary boasts a product lineup with names that are well known in Japan, such as the Alinamin vitamin brand. But the consumer products business struggles with weaker profitability than prescription drugs in a low-growth domestic market.

